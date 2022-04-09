Indore: 'Swaraj Yatra getting huge response from professional, traders'

Indore (Madhya Pradesh)



Swaraj Yatra, scheduled to be taken out in the city on April 13 is getting huge responses from doctors, chartered accountants, company secretaries, lawyers, teachers, traders and industrialist of the city.



Dr Rakesh Shivhare, coordinator of the Swaraj Yatra and Sachin Sharma, deputy coordinator of the Yatra informed about the Yatra here on Friday. The yatra will be taken out on Baisakhi which is also the day Jallianwala Bagh massacre took place.

Dr Shivhare said that the objective of taking out the Yatra is to pay our gratitude towards freedom heroes.

He said that the Yatra will be taken out simultaneously from 75 squares of the city in the form of a bike rally at 8:30 am. The participants of the rally would be carrying the National flag. All the 75 yatras will reach Chhimanbagh ground at 9.30 am where a hour-long programme would be organised.



Talking about the responses the Yatra is receiving Dr Shivhare said there is a lot of enthusiasm from a cross-section of people. So far over 70 different organisations have expressed their support to the Yatra.

