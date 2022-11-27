Indore: ‘Swachh Innovative Technology Challenge’ plan by civic body

Representative Image | ANI

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): Indore Municipal Corporation has planned a ‘Swachh Innovative Technology Challenge’ and urged citizens to actively participate in the event and win cash prizes ranging from Rs 21,000 to Rs 51,000.

The Swachh Technology Challenge will be held under the aegis of the ministry of housing and urban affairs (MoHUA). The Challenge seeks to harness the entrepreneurial potential of the waste management sector in India and promote an enabling environment for enterprise development.

In the challenge, the first prize winner will get Rs 51,000, second will get Rs 31,000 and third will get Rs 21,000.

“There’s need for identifying indigenous, cost-effective technologies that are easy to replicate and scale-up, and can be put to use by ULBs,” said officials. They said that the ‘Swachh Technology Challenge’ will particularly seek solutions in four thematic categories: (i) social inclusion (ii) zero dump (solid waste management) (iii) plastic waste management and (iv) transparency through digital enablement.

“The Challenge invites solutions not just from start-ups, but also individual entrepreneurs, educational institutions, local businesses, research and development organisations, NGOs and other citizens’ groups to help the city administration efficiently manage Swacchata mission operations,” the officials said.

Active participation of citizens in the Challenge will have a direct bearing on their performance in the ‘Citizen Engagement’ component of Swachh Survekshan and, thus, their overall ranking in the survey.

The top three solutions in each of the four thematic categories from across the country will be felicitated at the Swachh Survekshan award ceremony hosted by MoHUA. As an additional incentive, the top three state-level solutions will be awarded cash prizes by the respective state governments.

Nov 30 last date for participation

The last date for participating in the Competition is November 30. In the competition, the participants have to make jingle, movie, poster/drawing, wall painting or any nukkad natak.