Indore: Swachh Bharat Mission team learns of IMC’s Solid Waste Management

FP Photo

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): A 13-member team of administrative officers of the Swachh Bharat Mission, along with public representatives from Aligarh, Jhansi, Vrindavan, Saharanpur, Bareilly, Farrukhabad, Kushinagar and Etawah of Uttar Pradesh, visited various places of the city on Sunday and learned about Solid Waste Management system of Indore Municipal Corporation.

The team learned about door-to-door garbage collection, six-bin segregation, the garbage transfer station, the plant located at the Devguradia trenching ground, CNG plant, waste processing plant, ICCC command centre and such other matters.

Giving detailed information about the cleanliness campaign of Indore through a presentation, superintending engineer (IMC) Mahesh Sharma spoke of how, in the past, there used to be garbage boxes at various places in Indore and how Indore had freed itself of garbage bins under the cleanliness campaign in which door-to-door garbage collection vehicles were run in identified wards of the city, which was monitored through a GPS system. All the garbage collection vehicles are working in their allotted areas on their scheduled route and at their scheduled time.