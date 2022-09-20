Indore: Suspected lumpy virus deaths of cattle reported in Depalpur

Representational photo |

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): The deadly lumpy virus that affects cattle has been spreading its tentacles in Indore district, too, as residents of Semda village, in Depalpur tehsil, have reported deaths of about 25 head of cattle—suspected to have been afflicted by the disease—and alleged that over 200 animals are sick with symptoms of lumpy virus.

Meanwhile, the district collector has imposed Section 144 in the district and prohibited the transport of cattle from any other district while selling or buying cattle in haat bazaars across the district. Animals afflicted by the lumpy virus disease would also be banned from drinking water from public water bodies.

However, the official records of the veterinary department mentioned only one confirmed death from the disease and only five confirmed cases of lumpy virus.

Residents of the village told the media that at least one head of cattle is dying daily due to the disease and many have symptoms like nasal discharge, lacrimation, skin disorders and fever.

“More than 25 cows have died due to the deadly disease in our village and around 200 have fallen ill over the past 15 days. We’re trying to save our cattle by all means, including their treatment and by praying for their good health, but nothing’s working,” Gajaraz Bamotriya, sarpanch of the village, said.

The villagers also expressed concern over their loss as they are losing their cattle, while people have also stopped buying milk from the village.

We’re providing all help, says vet dept

Deputy director of the veterinary department Dr Shashank Jumde said they were providing all possible help to the people and were vaccinating the cattle, as well. ‘Vaccination was carried out in villages close to the epicentre initially with the aim of stopping the spread of the disease. Villagers of Semda ignored the department’s advice and administered the dose through private practitioners. The villagers have reported only six deaths of suspected cases, so far,’ the official said.