Indore: Supply of cattle, bird & fish feed exempted in curfew; online agencies allowed to deliver at home

In curfew ridden city, the district administration has given exemption to the supply of the cattle, birds and fish feed in the lock-down situation. Online shopping agencies have been authorised for delivery of the feed at home as well at farm house.

In a Prohibitory order issued under section 144 applicable in the city, orders have been issued to the online shopping agency for exemption in supply of animal food and medicines for animals, birds, etc. from house to house and farm house. An order has been issued by the Additional District Magistrate in this regard on Wednesday.

As per the order issued, the identified agencies will supply the said material from house to house on the basis of online booking and booking over the phone and no agency will be allowed to open their office. Resident also should be present at their office. Offices will remain closed.

Designated employees will be allowed to work using the curfew passes prescribed by the Collector and District Magistrate.