Indore: Super Speciality Hospital becomes first govt hospital to have endoscopy ultrasound facility

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): With an aim to develop the hospital as its name, Super Speciality Hospital is starting advanced procedures for diagnosis and treatment of the patients.

In the series, the hospital administration has started endoscopy ultrasound (EUS) which is first in any of the government hospitals of the state.

According to the Superintendent Dr Sumit Shukla, along with endoscopy ultrasound, the machine also has the facility of colour Doppler which helps in diagnosing the disease among patients efficiently.

Gastroenterologist Dr Amit Agrawal said that they performed three endoscopy ultrasounds of three patients including one suffering from cancer.

“The technique helps in evaluation of cancer of the colon, oesophagus, lung pancreas or stomach. It also helps in recognising lymphoma and eliminates the confusion between TB and lymphoma tumours. It is also efficient in monitoring the exact stage of cancer,” Dr Agrawal said.

He has added that it is the first machine in any government hospital of the state and will help in providing best treatment to the needy patients in Super Speciality Hospital.

Doctors of Super Speciality Hospital had also performed angiography upon two patients with the advanced Optical Coherence Tomography (OCT) technique on Tuesday.

The OCT machine worth Rs 80 lakh was installed in the hospital and the hospital administration claimed that it was first of its kind machine in any government hospital across the state.

Nodal officer of the hospital cardiologist Dr AD Bhatnagar said that private hospitals used to call this machine on rent from Mumbai, Delhi or other metro cities.

Published on: Wednesday, April 13, 2022, 02:18 PM IST