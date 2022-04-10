Indore: Summer's 41-degree celsius impacting zoo footfall

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): City zoo is one of the places which attracts all age tourists but during the rainy and summer season the place's footfall often affected due to weather conditions. This year as the summer temperature has touched 41.7 degree Celsius its impact has been seen in footfall at the city zoo.

After many years, the first week of April has witnessed such high temperatures, and that has resulted in a drop in the number of number of visitors at Kamla Nehru Prani Sangrahalaya, also known as Indore Zoo.

Despite the Zoo administration having made several arrangements for the visitors, people fear their might get heat stroke.

Swati Khandelwal, a visitor at the city zoo said that she and her husband with their 4-year-daughter came to the zoo to enjoy their Sunday. But looking at the scorching heat they just visited the aviary and snake house and returned.

"This hot weather could be harmful for toddlers and small children. This could also affect adults if they are sensitive to temperature change," said Dr Anil Gupta who visited the Zoo with his friends.

The zoo administration claimed that the impact of summer can be clearly seen on the footfall and if compared with the past data this year footfall has gone down upto 30 to 45 per cent due to weather conditions, claimed officials.

Zoo incharge, Dr Uttam Yadav, said, "We have installed water outlets for visitors to ensure that they get water. The premises of the Zoo is full of greenery and trees so that the visitor remains safe from direct sunlight. Despite this, footfalls come down during summers."

New water cooler for visitors

Dr Yadav said that the Zoo administration has also planned to install a new water cooler near the cafetaria zone in the zoo. This water cooler will have a capacity to serve 1000 liters of water every hour.

Arrangement for animals

Zoo management has made arrangements for coolers, air-conditioners and sprinklers to provide some respite to animals. Water tanks have also been installed so that the animals can stay hydrated. Zoo-in-charge Uttam Yadav said, “Water bodies and coolers have been installed for lion, tiger and leopard; besides, piped water is being sprayed. The same is true for monkeys and other animals. Bird cages are covered with cloth to protect them from the heat and sun, and sprinklers with water and mud have been arranged for sambar”. Yadav said, “Every animal is of a different nature and it’s essential that we take the requisite steps for them in accordance with their nature.”

Published on: Sunday, April 10, 2022, 11:32 PM IST