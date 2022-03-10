Indore: Sudden, hour-long rainfall lashes city

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): Sudden rain lashed the city on Thursday evening—mainly the western part of the city—turning the weather cool. Moreover, gusty winds were blowing across the city at a speed of 34 kilometers per hour which turned the evening pleasant.

As much as 7 mm rainfall was recorded by the Regional Meteorological Department at the airport till 8.30 pm.

Office-goers had a tough time due to the sudden rainfall in the evening and most of them were drenched while returning home. The humidity level was quite high since morning, but clouds in the city sky turned it dark by 4 pm. It started raining at 6.30 pm and continued for more than an hour.

Moderate rainfall was also recorded on Wednesday night in the outskirts of the district and people woke up in the morning with a cool breeze blowing across the city.

The change in climatic conditions continued to pull the maximum temperature below normal consecutively for the 10th day on Thursday.

The maximum temperature was recorded at 31.2 degrees Celsius, which was 3 degrees below normal, while the minimum temperature was recorded at 16 degrees Celsius, which was normal. The level of humidity was 53 per cent in the morning and decreased to 34 per cent in the evening.

“Due to wind confluence and convergence in the lower tropospheric levels, light rainfall—with thunderstorms and lightning—is very likely to continue at isolated places over south-west Madhya Pradesh till Thursday night. No significant change in the maximum temperature is likely over north-west and central India during the next 2 days, but there will be a gradual rise of 2-4 degrees Celsius thereafter,” Met officials said.

