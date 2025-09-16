Indore: Sub-Inspector Caught Taking Bribe From Son Of Murder Accused |

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): A sub-inspector was caught red-handed while allegedly taking a bribe of Rs 1 lakh from the son of a murder accused in Azad Nagar area on Monday, a Lokayukta police official said.

Lokayukta SP Rajesh Sahay said that the accused SI Dharmendra Rajput posted in Azad Nagar police station was caught accepting Rs 1 lakh at a commercial complex opposite the Azad Nagar police station.

Rajput had sought a bribe from the complainant, Santosh Kumar Tomar, son of Ramchandra Singh Tomar, an accused in a murder case, he said. The complainant was the manager of a security agency run by his father, Sahay said.

On July 15, a man was beaten to death by a group of security guards of the agency near the Musakhedi bridge, mistaking him for a thief. The police had registered a murder case against the agency’s director Ramchandra Singh Tomar as an accused along with the guards involved in the assault.

DSP (Lokayukta) Sunil Talan said that the complainant reached Lokayukta SP Rajesh Sahay’s office and alleged that SI Dharmendra Rajput had implicated his father in the case when his bribe demand was not met. The demand allegedly began with Rs 2 lakh, was reduced to Rs 1.5 lakh, and was finally “settled” at Rs 1 lakh.

When the complainant’s father got anticipatory bail from the Madhya Pradesh high court, the accused cop allegedly called Santosh to the police station and again demanded a bribe for not taking strict action against Tomar senior. He also said he would make the case weak in his favour, the official revealed.

After verifying the complaint, a trap team led by inspector Sachin Pateriya was formed which nabbed the accused red-handed. A case has been registered against the sub-inspector under the Prevention of Corruption Act and further investigation is underway.