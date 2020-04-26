Indore: Students to get own colleges as exam centres

Devi Ahilya Vishwavidyalaya has decided to make big private colleges also as examination centres for the exams proposed to commence in June. Besides, students would be given their own colleges as their examination centres.

These and other decisions were taken in an online meeting of lead colleges on Saturday. The meeting was chaired by vice-chancellor Prof Renu Jain.

In the meeting, it was observed that it may take around a month for coronavirus scare to end in the state. The meeting decided to commence exams from June 16.

Sources said it was decided at the meeting that the third year exams for BA, BCom and BSc, which were cancelled due to spreading of coronavirus, should be resumed from June 16. Also, it was decided that PG final semester exams should also be held from June 16 to July 10. Rest of the exams will be conducted thereafter.

Sanitisation of exam centres

The university stated that if the coronavirus scare did not end completely by June, they will get examination centre sanitised after every paper.

Generally, the university conducts three papers in a day. But if fear of COVID did not end by the time the exam starts, then only two papers would be held in one day.

The first paper will start at 8 am and continue till 11 am. After that the rooms would be sanitised and the second paper will commence from 2 pm to 5 pm.

The university also decided to grant students their own colleges as exam centres. However, the exam centres would be decided keeping the infrastructure of the colleges in mind. “If the college is small, it won’t make it an exam centre,” said deputy registrar (exams) Prajwal Khare.