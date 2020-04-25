Indore: Negative coronavirus man turns positive, kin allege hospital negligence

Indore: A major case of negligence has come to the fore on Saturday when a patient discharged from Suyash Hospital as negative a few days ago, was found to be positive.

A chaos-like situation prevailed among family members after learning about the positive report of the patient on Saturday and he was taken to hospital.

Family members also alleged overbilling by the hospital while the hospital claims that family insisted on discharge of the patients.

According to Subhan Hashmi, son of patient Bundu Khan, his father was admitted to the hospital on April 6 and his first report was tested negative.

“Later, hospital staff took the samples again excusing of pneumonia. However, we didn’t get the report till discharge from the hospital on April 21. Surprisingly, they discharged the patient and also mentioned on the discharge form that the patient was negative and moreover, hospital has taken more than Rs 2 lakh from us,” Hashmi said.

He added that they will lodge a complaint against hospital as they fooled us and risked life of our family.

Meanwhile, nodal officer of Suyash Hospital Dr Manoj Aken said that the family insisted to discharge the patient and they were not ready to wait for the sample report.

“First report of the patient was negative but he was suffering from pneumonia due to which we took his samples again. They forced us to discharge the patient and created ruckus as well due to which discharged the patient,” he said.

He said they have mentioned about first sample report of the patient in the discharge form and not about the pending report.

“We supported the family at our best. Now, they have started putting allegations on us,” Dr Aken said.