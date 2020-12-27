Indore: Students to get 4 attempts for JEE Main in 2021

Indore:

Due to coronavirus, Joint Entrance Examination (JEE) ​M​ain 2022 has various changes that might help aspirants in planning their attempts carefully and scoring for admission into various institutes. Among these changes, students must note that there are now four attempts in a year for the examination.

Students can attempt any number of attempts including all four to improve their score and have the best chance of admission into the institutes.

The first attempt for JEE Main 2021 will be held in February. For this, JEE Main 2021 application form can be filled till January 16, 2021.

It is conducted by one of the seven zonal IITs (IIT Roorkee, IIT Kharagpur, IIT Delhi, IIT Kanpur, IIT Bombay, IIT Madras, and IIT Guwahati) under the guidance of the Joint Admission Board (JAB). It is the sole prerequisite for admission to the Indian Institutes of Technology. Other universities—such as the Indian Institute of Petroleum and Energy (IIPE), the Rajiv Gandhi Institute of Petroleum Technology, the Indian Institute of Science Education and Research (IISERs), and the Indian Institute of Science—use the score obtained on the JEE-Advanced exam as the basis for admission. The examination is organised each year by one of the IITs, on a round-robin rotation pattern. It has a very low qualification rate (about 9,369 in 479,651, i.e.1.95%)

Some essential highlights JEE 2021

· As shared by JEE Mentor Harpreet Singh

· JEE (Main)-2021 will be conducted in four sessions (February/March/April/May).

· The NTA JEET Main 2021 frequently asked questions (FAQs) has been released by the National Testing Agency (NTA) on the official website, the link for which is jeemain.nta.nic.in.

· The last date for the successful transaction of prescribed application fee is January 17, 2021.

· Multiple attempts will give multiple opportunities to the candidates to improve their scores in the examination if they fail to give their best in one attempt. In ​the ​first attempt, the students will get a first-hand experience of taking an examination and will know their mistakes which they can improve while attempting for the next time

· If anyone missed the examination due to reasons beyond control (such as Board examination), then he/she will not have to wait for one full year.

· A candidate need not appear in all the four Sessions. However, if the candidate appears in more than one Session then his/her best of the 2021 NTA Scores will be considered for preparation of Merit List/ Ranking.

· Candidate has the option to apply for one session or for more than one session (February/March /April /May 2021) together and pay exam fee accordingly.

· Candidate has to fill up one Application Form for all session. If he/ she fills up now, there will be only one Application Form. If he fills up now (for a few sessions), and chooses to fill up the application for the other sessions later, the same Application Form will be shown to him later on, once the Application Forms for the later sessions of (March/ April/ May) are started.

· If any candidate did not apply for February ​s​ession, then he/she can apply for remaining ​s​essions. The application window will be re-opened briefly immediately after the declaration of the result of February / March/ April ​s​ession.