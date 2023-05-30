Indore students shine at Olympiad awards 2022-23

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): Three students from Indore have achieved international ranks in the Olympiad exam 2022-23.

Umang Goyal earned International Commerce Olympiad rank 1, and received Rs 50,000, International Gold medal and a merit certificate.

Arushi Gupta secured International Commerce Olympiad rank 5 and received an International Outstanding Performance and a merit certificate and Ishna Upadhyay earned International Mathematics Olympiad rank 2, received an International Silver medal and a merit certificate.

In the Olympiad Examination 2022-23, approximately 60 lakh students from 70 countries participated, with more than 70,000 students from Indore alone.

The Science Olympiad Foundation conducted an awards ceremony at Delhi to honour and present awards to the Olympiad exam winners, teachers, and principals for the academic year 2022–23. The top three worldwide rank winners from classes First to Twelve who participated in seven Olympiad exams were recognised during the ceremony. The auspicious occasion was graced by Justice Dipak Misra, former Chief Justice of India.

During the event, 66 international rank-1 winners received Rs 50,000 in addition to an international gold medal and a merit certificate, while the 66 international rank-2 winners received Rs 25,000 as well as an international silver medal and a merit certificate, and 66 international rank-3 holders was given Rs 10,000, a bronze medal, and a merit certificate. From the 70 participating countries, the top 25 principals and top 60 instructors, whose students excelled at the worldwide level, were also honoured with cash prizes, souvenirs, and citations.

Over 70,000 schools from 1400 cities in 70 different countries took part in the seven Olympiad exams on February 22–23, and millions of students registered to sit for them.

The top state-level rankings of more than 81,000 pupils from 6,300 schools have earned them awards.

Additionally, Gold Medals of Excellence have been given to almost 100,000 pupils for receiving the highest grade in their individual schools. Additionally, 3000 principals and instructors have received awards for their dedication to education and single-minded quest of successfully enhancing pupil’s academic understanding.