Indore: Sanwaria Seth now in city for devotees’ welfare

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): Reverred Sanwaria Seth has now made Indore one of his abodes for the benefit of his devotees. The devout will not have to travel all the way to Mandaphiya in Rajasthan to pay obeisance and seek His blessings. Instead, they can visit the newly-consecrated Sanwaria Seth temple on RRCAT Road.

The consecration of the Sanwaria Seth’s idol was done under the guidance of Mandaphiya’s Sanwaria Seth temple priest Pandit Kamlesh Vaishnav on Monday. “The idol brought from Pindwara village in Rajasthan is similar to the one in Mandaphiya temple,” he said.

Pandit Kamlesh Vaishnav comes from the family of Sanwaria Seth priests. He represents the eighth generation. Talking to Free Press, he said, “I started at the age of 13 and have been in Lord’s service for nearly 29 years.” He has witnessed a surge in Sanwaria Seth’s devotees in last few years.

Earlier, the Mandaphiya temple used to receive Rs 25 lakh to Rs 50 lakh per month as donations from devotees. “As the number of people putting their faith in Sanwaria Seth increased, the donations too swelled. Thakurji’s court now receives offers ranging between Rs 8 crore and Rs 10 crore every month,” he said.

Many devotees, mainly businessmen, prefer to make Sanwaria Seth a partner in their business and even sign a partnership deal with Him offering a share of their profits. Pandit Vaishnav said that the temple also receives a large number of anonymous offers and donations.

The donation money is used for public welfare through temple’s organisation and government.

Thakurji’s schedule

Pandit Kamlesh Vaishnav said: Mangala Aarti is held around 5.30am after which the Lord is offered Makhan-Mishri. Sanwaria Seth’s shringar is done by 6:30am and the darshan begins at 8am. Rajbhog Aarti is held from 10am to 11:15am followed by Rajbhog for Thakurji Maharaj at 11.30 a.m. The darshan closes at 12 noon as Thakurji takes a nap till 2:30pm.

Fruit offering is made at 2:30pm. Sandhya Aarti is held from 8pm to 9:15pm. Thakurji Maharaj is offered milk and cream at 9:30pm and the Lord goes to sleep at 11pm.