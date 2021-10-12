Indore: Students peeved after 'Karmkand' dropped from BA Sanskrit course

Indore

With the implementation of New Education Policy (NEP) in the state, the Department of Higher Education has removed Karmkand (ritualistic) from the list of subjects available as choice in BA (Sanskrit) course.

For last 20 years, Karmkand was an integral part BA (Sankrit) courses but suddenly it was removed and other subjects have been given as electives for choice.

Students led by Youth Congress leader Abhijeet Pandey staged a demonstration over the matter at Government Sanskrit College at Rambagh claiming that Karmkand was employment oriented subject and it should be re-introduced.

The students also claimed that Karmkand is important as it teaches the methods of worshipping in Hindu religion, so the subject should not be discontinued.

College in-charge principal Aruna Kusmakar told students that they had written to the commissioner (higher education) urging for the reintroduction of the subject.

“We are also of the view that Karmkand subject should not be discontinued and accordingly wrote a letter to higher-ups,” she said.

She added that they would again write another letter to higher-ups.

(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

Published on: Tuesday, October 12, 2021, 12:59 AM IST