Indore: Students’ Council members take oath

Indore: In a glittering ceremony, newly elected members of the students’ council of St Arnold’s Higher Secondary School took the oath of office on Tuesday. The function was held at the school auditorium. It began with the traditional slow march-past by the council members and the newly elected teachers’ representatives. Principal Fr Pious Cyriac, SVD, administered the oath of office to head boy Niruddham Sharma and to head girl Ayush Baranwal. Fr John Wakhla, SVD, graced the occasion as chief guest. On this auspicious occasion, Manav Yogi and Swati Tiwari, Sandhya Kaigaonkar and Sapna Tiwari assumed office as the new teachers’ representatives.

Published on: Thursday,August 19, 2021, 01:01 AM IST