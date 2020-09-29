Indore: Two-day Induction and Orientation Programme for Daly College Business School commenced

Indore: Two-day Induction and Orientation Programme for DCBS (Daly College Business School) commenced from Tuesday with a virtual ceremony and welcome.

Guest of Honour president board of governors of DC Narendra Singh Jhabua quoted the importance of adapting to changes for survival in business and management.

Course Orientation for the incoming students was conducted by Director Dr Rinku Joshi, Programme Coordinator Pooja Sethi and Ratish Gupta. Students participated in various activities like quizzes and games to break the ice and understand basics of management.

The ceremony was conducted by students Geetika Balani and Dhairya Barjatiya. A vote of thanks was proposed by Dr Vibha Sahu.