Indore: Students’ concession announced for SA-India T-20 match ticket

Holkar Stadium |

Indore (Madhya Pradesh)

Madhya Pradesh Cricket Association (MPCA) on Saturday announced student concession and women's block ticket rate for the upcoming India - South Africa Twenty20 International Match scheduled to be held in Indore on October 4.

As per the MPCA release, ticket rates for students concession category are reserved under East Stand (lower) for Rs 471 per ticket and East Stand (II floor) for Rs 738 per ticket. Ticket price in women’s category, South Pavilion (Lower) is for Rs 4,920 and West Stand (Lower) is for Rs 738 each.

Each student can purchase one ticket of any of the stands and it is subject to availability and it can be availed through online mode only using the website www.insider.in or the mobile application of insider.

The link for registration for these ticket categories would be opened from 11.00 am on September 18 and continue up to the end of the quota of tickets or 5.00 pm on September 20.

Students from standard first (1st standard) onwards can apply for such tickets and only the students of 'Government Recognised Education Institutions' can only apply for such tickets.

'Government Recognised Education Institutions' means school, college, university, but does not include coaching classes or academy.

One student can apply only once with an email address.

Regarding 'Women's Block', this block will provide access only to 'Woman Spectator' as its sole objective is to create an exclusive block for women to encourage female cricket fans to enjoy the live action from the stadium. A male child up to age of 12 years can accompany a female spectator in this block.

MPCA has reserved South Pavilion (Lower) and West Stand (Lower) up to a fixed number for the women and each woman buyer can purchase only two tickets of any of the stands. The tickets for the 'Women's Block' can be availed through online system only using the website www.insider.in or the mobile application of Insider.