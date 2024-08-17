Indore: Students Allotted More Seats Than Actual Intake In IMS, IIPS, SGSITS; EWS Quota To Be Implemented In DAVV | FP Photo

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): Directorate of Technical Education (DTE) granted admission on more seats seat that the actual intake capacity of MBA programme offered by Institute of Management Studies (IMC) and International Institute of Professional Studies (IIPS), both entities of Devi Ahilya Vishwavidyalaya (DAVV), so as to implement 10 per cent quota for economically weaker section (EWS).

Similarly, students were granted admission on more seats that the actual intake in SGSITS. DTE released the first list of students allotted seats in MBA and MCA programmes. Students have been given admission in MBA in IMS, IIPS, SGSITS and GACC and in MCA in three private institutes of the city. The department has given admission to 157 students on 120 seats of IMS, 78 on 60 seats of IIPS, 70 students on 60 seats in SGSITS in MBA core.

Now students have to deposit the fees in four days for confirmation of admission. For the first time, DTE has given more allotments than the seats. Apart from General, ST, SC, OBC, 10-10 percent more seats have been given to EWS.

In comparison to other colleges, only 15 per cent seats in GACC have been allotted to students. As far as MCA course is concerned, 70 per cent allotments have been done in IMS, School of Computer Science and SGSITS. According to the officials, in the first phase, priority was given to the students who had given the entrance exam required for admission. In the second phase, students were granted admission on the basis of marks in qualifying exams.