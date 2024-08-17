 Entrepreneurship & Society: i5 Summit Kick-Starts On Inspiring Note At IIM Indore
The convention attracted over 10,000 curious learners, featuring interactive and inspiring sessions with industry leaders, aspiring entrepreneurs, and renowned influencers.

Staff ReporterUpdated: Saturday, August 17, 2024, 08:18 AM IST
IIM Indore |

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): The i5 Summit, Central India’s largest entrepreneurial fest, commenced at IIM Indore on an inspiring note on Friday. The theme of this year's summit is “Entrepreneurship and Society”. The convention attracted over 10,000 curious learners, featuring interactive and inspiring sessions with industry leaders, aspiring entrepreneurs, and renowned influencers.

The summit's first day was inaugurated by Col Gururaj Gopinath Pamidi (veteran), chief officer: administration, IIM Indore. Pamidi addressed the emerging entrepreneurs and business leaders, emphasising the significant impact and opportunities they create in society. He also highlighted the remarkable achievements of IIM Indore’s alumni and how their leadership contributes to societal well-being.

The day featured speaker sessions, keynote addresses, and engaging workshops. i5 Summit brought together finance influencer CS Ujjawal Pahwa and Tiggle Chocolate Drinks founder Anuva Kakkar for an interactive session with aspiring business founders and MBA students. Pahwa shared his journey of carving out a niche on social media and offered guidance on finding mentorship in their fields of interest.

Kakkar discussed the inception of Tiggle Chocolate Drinks, inspired the audience with her vision, and emphasised the importance of networking for support. The summit also featured an inspiring address by FidyPay founder and CEO Manan Dixit.

He provided valuable insights into the e-commerce sector and discussed how he revolutionised payment methods, not only in India but also on a global scale. The event was enlivened by entertaining activities hosted by Red Bull and engaging quizzes with the audience.

The first day was marked by enthusiasm as participants exchanged ideas and explored potential opportunities. The second day promises to be equally dynamic, featuring Central India’s most successful startup expo, “Startup Mela” along with Stock Mania and Ace-the-Case Competitions. Additionally, interactive speaker sessions will be held with Hitesh Kakrani, Navin Khandelwal, and Nitin Joshi.

