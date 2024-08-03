IIM Indore Inaugurates 21st PGPMX Batch at Mumbai Campus, Emphasizes Growth Mindset and Leadership

The Indian Institute of Management | FP Photo

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): The Indian Institute of Management Indore (IIM Indore) inaugurated its 21st Batch of its Post Graduate Programme for Working Executives in Mumbai (PGPMX). The inauguration held at the institute’s Mumbai campus was graced by IIM Indore’s Director Himanshu Rai and Special Guest, Vijay Vikram Singh, a renowned Voice Over Artist, Actor, and Communication Trainer.

The new batch comprises 31 participants, including 9 female students who will be attending classes on alternate weekends. Rai highlighted IIM Indore's recent achievement of being ranked among the top 25 business schools in Asia in the QS EMBA Rankings 2024. He emphasized the institute's commitment to addressing critical challenges such as inequality, urban issues, rural challenges, environmental concerns, and fostering entrepreneurial spirit.

Need to embrace growth mindset: Vijay Vikram Singh

Vijay Vikram Singh shared insights from his diverse career, encouraging participants to embrace a growth mindset and the importance of empathy in leadership. Mit Vachhrajani, Chair – PGPMX, recognized the batch's gender diversity and diverse industry backgrounds, including sectors like Agriculture Equipment Manufacturing, Banking, Chemicals, IT and more.

The 21st PGPMX batch reflects IIM Indore’s dedication to nurturing leadership and innovation, preparing participants to make significant contributions in their respective fields.