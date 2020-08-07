Indore: Struggling to recover since 26 days, rescued leopard still void of CT scan, general checkup

Indore: Despite orders and repeated information about the suffering of the rescued leopard, forest department has not taken him for CT scan to Bhopal till date. As per last information, the leopard should have been sent for CT scan to diagnose the issues faced by him, by Tuesday, i.e. August 4.

The orders for the same were given by forest chief warden on August 3 as well. However, the rescue team has still not taken the rescued leopard to Bhopal.

The rescued leopard is struggling to recover at the city zoo for 26 days now. He has lost its right eye vision completely.

As estimated by Dr Uttam Yadav, city zoo in-charge, the leopard probably has optic nerve damage but it cannot be determined without a CT scan. However, forest officials have not been able to take leopard to Bhopal as yet, citing the wait for more necessary permissions.

The adult leopard was injured in infighting. Noticing that the leopard is unable to spot the food given to him, city zoo officials had diagnosed him to have lost his vision.

Suggesting CT scan that can be done in, zoo officials have reported the matter to forest department officials several times. However, no action and instructions have been issued by forest officials as yet.

The adult leopard was found injured and bleeding from its mouth in Nayapura village near Kampel. As per information, two leopards were seen fighting each other in Nayapura village.

As shared by Yadav, the leopard is an adult male of about 7 to 8 years. “Leopards generally live for 14 to 15 years, so the leopard is in the prime of his life,” he said.

However, with critical injuries, it seems difficult for the leopard to recover to normal very soon. “Since the leopard was rescued in time, there is a chance for its survival and recovery now,” Yadav said.

The leopard was severely injured and had lost a lot of blood. “His right eye has lost complete sight and his left eyelid is open but he is unable to see anything as yet,” Yadav said.

Delay in the recovery process is reducing the chance of leopard going back to normal life and regaining his vision. “There is a chance in some cases that early detection of problem in vision can be cured, but too much delay in taking the leopard for CT scan reduces the chances,” Yadav said.