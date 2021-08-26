e-Paper Get App

Indore

Updated on: Thursday,August 26, 2021, 01:47 AM IST

Indore: String of robberies on red scooter

An unidentified thief is roaming the city on a red scooter and has carried out robberies in areas under three police stations.
Staff Reporter
The red scooter. | FPJ

Indore: An unidentified thief is roaming the city on a red scooter and has carried out robberies in areas under three police stations. On Wednesday, the accused snatched a woman’s purse from outside the Bada Ganpati Area in broad daylight and fled.

The police said the victim, Shivkumari Mahobia, said in her complaint that she had gone with her husband, Lakhan Mahobia, to worship at the Bada Ganpati Temple around 3:40 pm. While she was closing the chain of her purse, the victim zoomed up on a red scooter and snatched the purse from her hand and fled.

The accused has also carried out robberies in the Malharganj area, where he looted victim Veena Patel. In the same way, the accused has looted in the Annapurna area and in the Regal area.

ALSO READ

Indore: Three-day webinar on cyber crime security awareness

Published on: Thursday,August 26, 2021, 01:47 AM IST
