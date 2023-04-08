 Indore: Strike by Lohamandi traders to protest transporter’s murder
Additional commissioner of police Rajesh Hingankar said that traders can do business fearlessly and there is no need to get scared of criminals in any way.

Staff ReporterUpdated: Saturday, April 08, 2023, 12:34 AM IST
article-image
Representational Photo

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): To protest against the murder of Lohamandi transporter Sachin Sharma that took place two days back, the Lohamandi Association members and traders of Siyaganj, Raoji Bazar and Juni Indore declared a strike on Friday. Due to this, more than 500 trucks could not be unloaded.

There was anger among the traders who said that it would be difficult to do business in the city if criminals attack and kill businessmen over minor issues.

The senior officials assured that all the criminals would be caught and brought to justice.

Transporter Sachin Prabhat Sharma (36) was stabbed to death in his office in the Juni Indore area late on Tuesday over an old rivalry. Accused Pankaj was arrested by the police while a search is on for his accomplices Rahul, Shahruk, Mohsin and Alpesh.

