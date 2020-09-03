Indore: Strike at Choithram, Chhawani Laxmibai Nagar mandi against Model Mandi Act

Indore: Staff, traders and porters of the three main mandis of city - Choithram Fruits and Vegetable Mandi, Chhawani Anaj Mandi and Laxmibai Nagar Anaj Mandi - went on an indefinite strike from Thursday against the Model Act on Mandis that was passed through an ordinance. The state-wide strike of MP Mandi Board officers and employees is being held under the aegis of ‘Sanyukta Sangharsha Morcha’.

MS Muniya, Mandi Secretary, informed that owing to the indefinite strike there was no activity in all the three mandis.

Owing to the strike call no vegetables could be unloaded at the Choithram vegetable mandi and there is fear that prices would shoot up if the strike continues. Every day around 200 lorries each of potato-onion and green vegetables and 20 trucks of fruits arrives at the Choithram Mandi.

Angira Prashad Pandey, president of Agriculture Mandi Board Officers Association, claimed that farmers, traders and porters are also supporting the strike call.

Under the model act, the farmers can sell their produce anywhere, freeing them to sell the produce in Mandies only. Pandey alleged that the Act is promoting the unauthorised mandis, and it will harm the interest of farmers, who get good price for their produce at government-controlled mandis.