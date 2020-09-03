Indore: Parents protest against St Raphael’s Higher Secondary School for barring students from online classes over non-payment of fees

Aggrieved Parents of school children staged a protest in front of SSt Raphael’s Higher Secondary School, accusing the school authorities of barring students from attending online classes due to non-payment of fees.

A group of 80 parents stood silently protesting against the school for 2 hours.

However, school principal Sister Jancy Joseph and no other school representative agreed to speak to the parents. When parents stood still, the principal agreed to meet parents individually, whereas parents demanded a common platform.

Denying the same, the school called upon police and asked parents to be sent back. Police also urged the school administration to speak to the parents and resolve the matter.

Nevertheless, a small representative group of parents met with the school principal and discussed their issues.

Parent representatives Pankaj Mehta and Rakesh Silawat shared the issues faced by parents as follows: