CM Shivraj SIngh Chouhan asks divisional commissioners to look into schools' excessive fees demands

Indore: Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan asked the Indore divisional commissioner to look into allegations that several schools were demanding unjustified fees from parents and threatening them of action against their wards if fees were not paid.

The CM gave these instructions during a video conference with all the divisional commissioner's of the state.

Later, Indore divisional commissioner Dr Pawan Sharma held a meeting in which Agrawal Public School principal was specially asked to be present.

The CM's directive comes after a group of women stopped the CM during his visit to the city on Friday and one of them handed over a memorandum to the CM complaining against schools. They had specifically complained against Agrawal Public School and accused the school management of not allowing parents to enter the school premises to meet the principal and other staff in case there is any dispute over fees. They also accused the school management of harassing them.

Collector Manish Singh said that they are trying to identify the woman who handed over the memorandum. "We will meet the woman and other parents and know their problems. If the schools are harassing parents in any way, action will be taken," the collector said.