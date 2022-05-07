Indore: Street play on cyber security

Indore (Madhya Pradesh)

A street play on “Cyber security through cyber awareness” was staged informing the people about the Dos and Don'ts while using social media. The aim was to make people aware of the threats in the cyber world and measures through which they can safely use social networking sites or apps.

A suggestion was given to not post any random personal photographs on social media sites, and even if it is to be done necessarily, the resolution of the photograph should be less. Speaking and sharing any sort of information with a stranger should be avoided at any cost. People should be cautious while using marketing sites such as Olx.

Madhya Pradesh police shared emergency helpline numbers with the audience and asked them to use those contacts carefully and wisely. Manisha Pathak Soni, additional ACP, and Gaurav Rawal, national cyber expert along with vice-chancellor Renu Jain attended the programme.

The programme was organised by Computer Science department of DAVV in association with the Quick Heal foundation and the police.



Published on: Saturday, May 07, 2022, 12:07 AM IST