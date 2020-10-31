Indore: Stories of Ramayan, Mahabharat engraved in Hari Rao Holkar Chhatri

Indore: The Hari Rao Holkar Chhatri (cenotaph) in Chhatribagh area made for the tenth ruler of the Holkar Dynasty. Hari Rao Holkar was born in 1795 and died on October 24, 1843. He ruled the Holkar Kingdom from April 17, 1834 till his death.

According to archaeology department official, Devi Prasan Pandey, this cenotaph was constructed during the reign of Tukoji Rao Holkar (II). The cenotaph is engraved by the images of God, Goddess, ideal males and females, Gandhrva, mythological stories associated with Lord Shri Krishna and Lord Shri Ram, story of Draupadi

Swayamvar is also depicted on the platform which looks very ornamented and beautiful.

He said that the cenotaph is ornamented by the beautiful arch. Ceiling is ornamented with calligraphy describing royal ideal males (Raj purush). The entrance gate of the cenotaph has two engraved doorkeepers. Inside, on one side there is an image of Garudha (vulture) and on the other side of the entrance has an image of Venugopal engraved on the rock. Inside the central hall, an idol of Maharaja Hari Rao Holkar is installed. Top of this cenotaph is constructed in Dravidian style. All the construction is done with the red sandstone.