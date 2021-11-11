Indore: Stop such gimmicks, says VC as NSUI activists offer fruits

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): Devi Ahilya Vishwavidyalaya (DAVV) vice-chancellor Prof Renu Jain expressed her annoyance as some NSUI activists, who reached RNT Marg campus of the university demanding a second ATKT exam for BEd students, and also offered a bag of fruits along with flowers to her on Wednesday.

“Stop such gimmicks,” she warned NSUI leader Javed Khan who was leading the group of activists and students.

Around 200 students of BEd course had failed in ATKT exams despite the fact that exams were held in open book online mode.

Some of the students led by NSUI activists reached the university and said that they were under-marked. However, they did not pressure for review but for one more ATKT exam in open book mode.

As per norms, only one ATKT exam is permitted in BEd programme. If a student fails in that ATKT exam as well, the student is declared unfit for pursuing the course.

The students, who flunked ATKT exam, met vice-chancellor Prof Renu Jain and demanded another exam. During the conversation, Javed took out a bag of fruits and tried to hand it over to the VC along with some flowers. Javed said that they brought fruits for the VC's good health.

This gimmick made the VC furious and she asked NSUI activists not to stage such dramas before her. With this, she asked the activists and students to leave her office.

Later, the VC talked to exam controller Ashesh Tiwari about students' demand of second exam. Tiwari reportedly told her that he earlier had forwarded the demand of students to Board of Studies which stated that there is no provision for a second ATKT exam in teacher education programmes.

Published on: Thursday, November 11, 2021, 01:14 AM IST