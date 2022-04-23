Indore: Stolen auto caught during checking

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): Traffic cops caught a stolen auto-rickshaw during their special drive against auto-rickshaws, police said on Saturday. However, the man who was driving the rickshaw, managed to flee saying that he was bringing the papers from his place. The auto-rickshaw was stolen from the MG Road area five months ago.

Traffic subedar Chandresh Marawi, subedar Rajendra Singh Chouhan, head constable Deependra Mehra, constable Brijesh, Vishram and Bhupendra were deployed at Navlakha Square. On the instruction of the senior officials, they were checking auto-rickshaws and they spotted an auto-rickshaw violating a red light. When the rickshaw was stopped, the driver told the police that he had kept the documents at his place and he fled from there.

The police handed over the rickshaw to the Azad Nagar police station staff. The traffic cops checked the details of the rickshaw and found that the number of the auto-rickshaw was also being used by a sedan car. Later, the police managed to contact the real owner of the auto-rickshaw, who informed the police that his auto-rickshaw was stolen from near Shastri Bridge two days after Diwali and he had lodged a complaint at MG Road police station.

DCP (traffic) Mahesh Chand Jain said that the drive against auto-rickshaws violating traffic rules will continue. About 912 auto-rickshaws were fined for violating traffic rules in three days.

(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

Advertisement

Published on: Saturday, April 23, 2022, 11:14 PM IST