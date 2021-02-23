Indore
The Special Task Force arrested four men from Kanpur while they were trying to sell fake uranium for Rs 3 crores on Tuesday. They also recovered the fake uranium.
SP (STF) Manish Khatri and DSP Sonu Kurmi said that constable Sachin Bhadoriya received information that four persons from Kanpur are reaching the city to sell a substance which they are claiming to be uranium. The constable immediately informed the senior officials and a team led by inspector MA Syed and inspector Shrikant Joshi was sent to nab the accused.
The team reached near Kesharbag Bridge where they waited for the suspects. Constable Sachin and constable Omveer pretended to be buyers and went over to the accused and the moment they handed over 'uranium' in a bottle, they alerted the other team members and arrested the accused who were identified as Shammi Rajput, Yogesh Chandra Shukla, Seemu Shukla and Kamal Verma, all residents of Kanpur. Three bottles and a plastic bag with some other substance were recovered from the accused. Four mobile phones were also seized by the STF team and a case under section 420, 511, 34 of the IPC was registered against the accused. The officials are fetching their record from the concerned police station of Kanpur.