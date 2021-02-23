Indore

The Special Task Force arrested four men from Kanpur while they were trying to sell ​fake ​uranium for Rs 3 crores on Tuesday. ​They also recovered the fake uranium.​

SP (STF) Manish Khatri and DSP Sonu Kurmi said that constable Sachin Bhadoriya received information that four persons from ​Kanpur are reaching the city to sell a substance ​which they are claiming to be uranium​. The constable immediately informed the senior officials ​and a team led by inspector MA Syed and ​​inspector Shrikant Joshi was sent to ​nab the accused.​

The team reached near Kesharbag Bridge where they waited for the suspects. ​C​onstable Sachin and constable Omveer ​pretended to be buyers and went over to the accused and the moment they handed over 'uranium' in a bottle, they alerted the other team members and arrested the accused who were identified as Shammi Rajput, Yogesh Chandra Shukla, Seemu Shukla and Kamal Verma, ​all residents of Kanpur. Three bottles ​​and a plastic bag with some other substance were recovered from the accused. Four mobile phones were also seized by the STF team and a case under section 420, 511, 34 of the IPC was registered against the accused. The officials are fetching their record from the concerned police station of Kanpur.