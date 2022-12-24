Indore: Steel trader duped of Rs 25 lakh by three 

File/ Representative Image

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): A steel trader was duped of Rs 25 lakh by three persons in the Raoji Bazar area. The accused had purchased tin sheets from the trader but they did not make payment for the same. Police came to know that other traders were also duped by the accused. All three are absconding.

Raoji Bazar police station in-charge Preetam Singh Thakur said that trader Nisar Mohammad complained that he runs a firm in Champabagh area of the city. Three persons named Sachin, Mayur and Amul had bought tin sheets worth Rs 25 lakh from his shop. They had been given a cheque as security and promised the complainant that they would make payment within a few days, but they didn't. Even the cheque bounced.

TI Thakur said that some other people were also targeted by the accused. The accused bought goods from them and they didn’t make payment.

