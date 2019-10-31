Indore: State’s Foundation Day today; Higher Education Minister Jitu Patwari will be chief guest

Indore: The State’s Foundation day will be celebrated on Friday in the city through a grand function at APTC Ground, where Higher Education Minister Jeetu Patwari will be the chief guest.

The main ceremony will take place at the APTC Ground located at Mahesh Guard Line. Higher education, Sports and Youth Welfare Minister of the State Jitu Patwari will be the chief guest at the function. The function of Madhya Pradesh Foundation Day will start from 10 am.

Flag hoisting will be done by Patwari, which will be followed by the national anthem. The Chief Minister's message will be read in the programme. After this, the people present in the function will be administered pledge to be a firm for the development and prosperity of the state. Cultural programmes will also be presented in the program.

Public representatives, dignitaries, industrialists, social workers, religious leaders, voluntary organizations, officers of the central government, officials of Railway, Officers of the Army, government officials-employees, freedom fighters of the district, and families of martyred soldiers have been invited for the celebration.