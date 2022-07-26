e-Paper Get App

Indore: State's first 200 MVA transformer gets operational

The 200 MVA capacity transformer was installed in place of 160 MVA capacity of 220/132 KV at 220 KV sub-station in Damoh.

Staff ReporterUpdated: Tuesday, July 26, 2022, 01:08 AM IST
Indore (Madhya Pradesh): For the first time in the state, a 200 MKV capacity power transformer - which is specially designed for installation in limited space - was made operational by Madhya Pradesh Power Transmission Company Ltd (MPPTCL).

The 200 MVA capacity transformer was installed in place of 160 MVA capacity of 220/132 KV at 220 KV sub-station in Damoh.

MPPTCL main engineer (procurement) at Jabalpur, Ajay Srivastava said that the company used to install traditional 120 MVA or 160 MVA power transformers in the state. But going by the wish of the government to make innovation in the power sector too, the company has installed a power transformer of 200 MVA capacity.

Srivastava said that MPPTCL superintending engineer Satish Kumar Agarwal and executive engineer Sanjeev Srivastava were instrumental behind this project.

With the installation of this transformer in Damoh, the electricity consumers connected to 132 KV sub-stations of Hatta, Tejgarh, Batiyagarh and Patera in Damoh district would be benefited. In addition to that, the sub-stations of Sagar, Chhatarpur, Tikamgarh districts, will also benefit as emergency supply can be made through 220 KV sub-station in Damoh.

