Indore: State govt to sign MoU with AAPI for knowledge sharing

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): Madhya Pradesh government will sign a memorandum of understanding (MoU) with the American Association of Physicians of Indian Origin (AAPI) for knowledge sharing and research.

The MoU will be signed under the ‘Innovative Medical Knowledge Sharing Mission’ of the Medical Education Department. Minister Vishwas Sarang had a discussion with physicians of AAPI on the second day of the Pravasi Bharatiya Divas convention.

“MoU with the prestigious organisation of doctors in America will develop new dimensions in the field of medical education and research. It will help in capacity building and training of medical students and doctors of the state. It will also help in technical cooperation in the establishment of the centre of excellence for medical subject expertise,” Sarang said.

He added that AAPI will also conduct online lectures and workshops for medical students and doctors. ACS Medical Education Mohammad Suleman, president of AAPI delegation Dr Ravi Koli, Dr Manoj Jain, Dr Prakash Satwani, Dr Leena Gupta, Dr Vijay Maurya, Dr Pramit, Dr Sudhakar, Dr Satish and other dignitaries were present in the meeting.