Indore: Start-up exhibition inaugurates in city

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): On the sideline of the Start-up Conclave-2022, a start-up exhibition was inaugurated at Brilliant Convention centre in Indore on Friday. Prime Minister Narendra Modi will launch the maiden Start-up policy and portal virtually today at 7 pm.

Minister of Micro, Small and Medium Enterprises Omprakash Saklecha inaugurated the exhibition put up here. Inauguration of the exhibition was made with full enthusiasm.

MP Shankar Lalwani, Secretary, Department of Micro, Small and Medium Enterprises P. Narhari, Director Vishesh Gadhpale were also present on the occasion. The exhibition is showcasing the innovation and entrepreneurship by new startups. Industries Minister Omprakash Saklecha and MP Shankar Lalwani visited the exhibition.

Published on: Friday, May 13, 2022, 02:12 PM IST