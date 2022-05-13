Indore: PM Modi to virtually unveil state’s start-up policy and portal today

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): Prime Minister Narendra Modi will virtually launch the state's maiden start-up policy and portal from New Delhi, on Friday. Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan and his ministerial colleagues will be present at Brilliant Convention Centre, the function venue.

The event, billed as ‘Start-up Conclave-2022’ , will include policymakers, innovators, start-up owners, potential entrepreneurs, public representatives, academics, mentors and others who make up the start-up eco-system of the country.

PM Modi to join the conclave at 6.30 pm

As per schedule, a presentation of MP Start-up Policy will be given by P Narahari, secretary, MSME at 5.30 pm. At 5:45 pm, secretary, DPIIT, Government of India , Anurag Jain, will address the programme. MSME minister Omprakash Sakhlecha will adress at 5:55 pm.

Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan will release a collection of success stories of start-ups at 6 pm and will address the gathering at 6:05 pm. Prime Minister Narendra Modi will join the conclave virtually at 6:30 pm and CM Chouhan will deliver a welcome address for PM Modi at 6:31 pm. This will be followed by screening a short film based on start-ups.

Financial assistance will be distributed to start-ups under Madhya Pradesh Start-up Policy 2022 by CM Chouhan in the presence of PM Narendra Modi. The start-up portal will be launched virtually by PM Modi. He will interact with select start-up entrepreneurs of the state from 6:45 pm and address the gathering.



Five sessions planned

Five sessions are planned during the day. The first will be on speed mentoring from 11 am, where the start-ups, educational institutions and leaders of start-up space will meet and have an open dialogue.

Second session will be on ‘How to start a start-up’ from noon. Policymakers and decision-makers will hold the session.

Third session will be on ‘Funding’ from 1 pm. Start-ups and potential entrepreneurs will learn about various funding modes in Tier-I and Tier-II cities.

Fourth session will be on ‘Pitching’ from 2.45 pm. The start-ups will get opportunities to collaborate with investors and put forth their ideas for funding.

Fifth session will be on ‘Eco-system support’ from 3:50 pm where the participants will learn about their brand value.

Start-up expo

New trends and innovations will also be displayed at the start-up expo at the venue. It will present solutions for start-ups.

(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

Advertisement

Published on: Friday, May 13, 2022, 08:50 AM IST