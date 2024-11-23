Indore: Stage Set For 41st Eurasia Group Plenary Meeting | FP Photo

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): All preparations for hosting the 41st plenary meeting of Eurasia Group (EAG), scheduled in the cleanest city of the country at Brilliant Convention Centre from November 25 to 29 are almost complete. The arrival of the delegates also began on Friday. More than 200 delegates from nine member countries and 15 observer countries are coming to participate in the meeting.

The Governor of the state Mangubhai Patel, several Union Ministers, State Ministers and other public representatives will also attend this important event. All preparations have been finalized in accordance with the dignity of this event.

Divisional commissioner Deepak Singh, collector Asheesh Singh and additional police commissioner Manoj Shrivastav along with other officials reached the venue Brilliant Convention Center and took stock of the preparations.

On this occasion, IMC commissioner Shivam Verma, Smart City CEO Divyank Singh, District Panchayat CEO Siddharth Jain, additional collectors Gaurav Benal, and Jyoti Sharma, additional commissioner of IMC Abhilash Mishra and Rohit Sisonia along with other officials were present. Divisional commissioner Singh instructed the officials to ensure all such arrangements during the event so that the guests do not face any kind of problem and added that they should go with a good memory.

He also took information about the seating arrangement of the venue, entry and exit arrangements of the guests, security arrangements, entry arrangements, accommodation arrangements, emergency medical arrangements, fire extinguishing arrangements, parking and other arrangements. Liaisoning officers have also been kept with them for their assistance.

Delegates to be taken to Sarafa & 56 Dukan

During their visit, the guests would get to visit Rajwada, Lalbagh and other major tourist places of historical importance in the city as well as, Chappan Dukan and Sarafa, famous for their taste. Cultural programme presentations have also been arranged at Daly College in honour of the guests. An exhibition depicting the heritage, art and industrial development of Madhya Pradesh will also be held at the venue, Brilliant Convention Centre.

Arrival of guests begins, Russian delegates arrive

The arrival of delegates began on Friday with the Russian delegation being the first to arrive by a direct flight from Moscow. The members of the delegation were welcomed as per Indian tradition by applying tilak and presenting garlands to them with the soothing music of Shehnai in the background. A help desk has also been set up for the guests. A cultural glimpse of the state is also showcased at the time of arrival at the airport.