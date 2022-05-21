Indore sports update: Yellow Diamond All India Championship Series Junior Tennis Tournament, Pehal wins double titles; know more about city sports

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): In the final of Yellow Diamond All-India Championship Series Junior Tennis Tournament, organized by Madhya Pradesh Tennis Association at Indore Tennis Club, MP’s Pehal Kharadkar won the singles titles in 14 and 16 years age groups and also the doubles match of the age of 16 years in the girls' category.

In the boys’ category of 16 years, Manvardhan Rakhecha and in the age group of 14 years, Kanishk Kathuria won the singles titles. The closing ceremony of the tournament was held in the presence of SK Mudgal, Joint Director Town and Country Planning and Amit Kumat, Managing Director, Yellow Diamond, Indore. On this occasion, MP Tennis Association President Anil Mahajan, honorary secretary Anil Dhupar and Muktesh Singh, Trustee Indore Tennis Club were present.

Pranav, Pratham, Kanvi, Kanishk, Hiya in final

Badminton, Billiard, Chess, Swimming, Squash and Table Tennis events were organized by Abhay Prashal Sports Club in APSC Olympiad.

Competition secretary Nilesh Ved said that this competition was being organized in Abhay Prashal Club and more than 250 entries have been received in about 30 different age groups competitions. In Badminton, Pranav Hundiya, Manas Jain in under-13 age group, Bhavya Modi, Advit Tongya in boys under-19 age group, Manav Jain Saurabh Mehta in men's 20 to 45 age group , Pratham Jain, Risba Metta, Avi Jain, Akshay Jain in men age group 20 to 45, Ravi Vijayvargiya, Vikas Badwekar in above 46 age group, in chess, Kanvi , Ashvika Jain, Arnav Lunia ,Vivaan Jain, Krish, Ishan Jain reached the finals in their respective age groups.

In swimming, Kanishk Surekha, Ansh Khemlani, Diya Khemlani, Dishi Jain, Hriday Baheti, Efam Ansari, Arnav Talati, Daksh Jain, Aarav Damani i, Dhruv Jaju, Anant Ratnaparkhi, Akshat Runwal, in Table Tennis, Ridam Garha , Mukesh, Somya Jain, Heya Patel won their respective matches and made it to the finals.

The prize distribution will be done by BSNL Indore's Principal General Manager Mansaram Rawat and Madhya Pradesh Olympic Organization Vice President Om Soni on Saturday at 6:30 pm.

Night tennis ball cricket tourney concludes

A night tennis ball cricket tournament, organized by Gujarati Samaj Indore, concluded recently in which teams from 17 Gujarati societies participated.

The final match was played between Sardar Patel Cricket Club and Kutch Kadwa Patidar Samaj (Group-B), in which Sardar Patel Cricket Club won the match. The second winning team was Kutch Kadwa Patidar Samaj (Group-B) and the third winning team was Navlakha. The chief guest of the prize distribution function was Vijay Sohini, Assistant Commissioner (GST). The special guests was Amit Bhatt (Former Ranji Trophy player) and the programme was presided over by the Vice President of the society Govindbhai Patel. The programme was conducted by Amitbhai Dave while vote of thanks was given by Jigneshbhai Shah.

Swimming selection trials in Arihant College on May 25

A swimming selection competition will be organized by Pandit Umashankar Joshi's Memorial Khandwa District Swimming Association on May 25 at Arihant College Khandwa Road. Priyanka Malviya, president of Khandwa District Swimming Association and secretary Rakesh Joshi said certificates and medals will also be distributed to the winning players. Successful swimmers will get a chance to participate in the state swimming competition to be held in the coming month. The last date to participate in the competition is May 22. Entries can be sent to Arihant College to Gaurav Hardia mobile number 78285 13205 and Pandit Pranay Joshi on mobile number 93407 07362. Former state cabinet minister Sajjan Singh Verma, Manohar Dhawan, former councilor Abhay Verma and other dignitaries will be present during events.

Emerald Heights’ Shejina excels in Bangalore Open

Talented squash player Shejina Benjamin of Emerald Heights International School won a medal in the Bangalore Open Century Squash Tournament. Some top ranked players of the country participated in this prestigious tournament. Shejina defeated seventh seed Vaibhavi Balaji of Karnataka in the quarterfinals. After this, she was defeated by Diya Yadav of Karnataka in the semi-finals. She faced second-seed Skandha Degra of Karnataka for the third place match and won the match. Director of the school Muktesh Singh honored her. On this occasion, Sports officer Akram Khan was also present .

Hockey summer camp at Mhow from today

Sports & youth welfare department and Hockey Mhow-Indore is jointly organsing a hockey summer camp at Rajeswari School ground, Mhow from May 21 to June 5. The timing of the camp will be 6 to 7 am and 5 to 7 pm.

Lalbagh XI to take on Rambagh XI in final

The final of Chaudhry Shankar Khalifa Memorial Night tennis cricket tournament will be played between Lalbagh XI and Rambagh XI. In the second semi-final played between Lalbagh XI and Faizaan XI, batting first, Lalbagh scored 85 for 5 runs in 8 overs. Rahul scored 39 and Vishal made 30 runs off 12 balls. Chasing the target, Faizaan XI were all out for 42 runs in just 6 overs. During the match High Court Advocate Pushyamitra Bhargav, Golu Shukla, Union leader Harish Boyat, BCCI Video Analyst Manpreet Sindhu, Ashok Chauhan, Manoj Parmar, Lokesh Sharma, and Bharat Parakh were present to encourage the players. The guests were welcomed by the organisers Sandeep Pathrod, Nilesh Karosia, Amit Lahoria and Mahesh Pathrod.

Published on: Saturday, May 21, 2022, 12:35 AM IST