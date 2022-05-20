Identify your purpose and redefine success, says IIM Indore director Prof Rai

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): In his last lesson to a graduating batch, IIM Indore director Prof Himanshu Rai on Friday suggested outgoing students to take a pause and reflect on what kind of change the course has brought in their life.

“Identify your purpose and redefine success. Find out how you can contribute and positively impact this world,” he said addressing the graduates of first batch of IIM Indore’s Executive Programme in Strategic Sales Management which concluded Friday.

At the valedictory function, Rai said that this graduation ceremony is a “Moment of Crowning Glory” for the outgoing students.

He shared his views on how this programme would add a “CROWN” to their life, imbibing Conscientiousness, Reflection, Openness, Wisdom, and the ability to Network efficiently.

He advised the participants to enhance their time management, maintain discipline, and remain conscientious even after graduation. “This would help them become successful both personally and professionally,” he noted.

He advised the participants to remain open to learning and gaining knowledge.

“Approach people with an open heart and mind, and you’ll be able to expand your horizon and change your perspective towards this world,” he said.

Emphasising the significance of practising wisdom and networking, he suggested the participants approach all the situations in their life with humility, as it will make them successful, worthy, and receptive to learning. “Be wise, stay humble, and network with people from different backgrounds, cultures, and education. That’s how you understand that there’s much more to learn,” he said.

A total of 27 participants working in managerial positions in different organisations across the nation received their certificate of completion on occasion.

