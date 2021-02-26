Indore sports update: World junior tennis championship highlights

Challenges galore for TTFI and organisers

The UTT 82nd Cadet & Sub-Junior National Table Tennis Championship at Abhay Prashal will begin on February 26. It will be inaugurated by MP Shankar Lalwani. OnThursday, tournament manager N Ganeshan, Mangesh Mopkar and S Sridhar inspected the stadium and satisfied with the arrangements. During it, Govrav Patel and Neelesh Vaid were also present.

There are 114 Cadet Girls and 130 entries in the Sub-Junior category from 34 states, while it is 123 in the Cadet Boys and 140 in the Sub-Junior sections. With only 12 tables to be used, the tournament will have a different aura but equally challenging for the technical officials who will have to maintain strict guidelines and follow the SOPs and make things comfortable for the participants. Competition manager N Ganeshan assured that he would see that the matches don’t go beyond the 8 p.m. schedule as the players will get adequate practice time before the matches.

Stag America’s table with black top and balls will be in use during the championships. Mangesh Mopkar will be the chief referee and he will have the assistance of about 50 Blue Badge and international umpires.

Balaji cup sub junior ranking badminton from March 4

The Balaji Cup, Indore district sub junior ranking Badminton Competition, organized under the joint aegis of Indore District Badminton Organization and Balaji Badminton Academy, will be held from March 4 in which 11, 13 and 15 years boys and girls will participate. Indore district badminton organization secretary RP Singh Nayyar and Deepali Khamrola, director of Balaji Badminton Academy, said that singles and doubles matches will be played on 4 courts of Balaji Badminton Academy in Nipania, Competition Secretary Subhash Khamrola informed that entries in the competition can be given to Prashant Upadhyay, Associate Dharmesh Yashlha, Vishal Chandwani, Vinay Ramchandani, Rajneesh Jain, Shalini Pardesi, Mayank Sharma, Ruby Nayyar by March 1,

International World Tennis Tour Junior ITF Grade-5 Tennis Championship: Aman, Sanjeet, Dhruv Balak ,Vaishnavi, Saina, Lakshmi Prabha, Navya in last-4 of girls category. Denim shows strong performance in semi-finals

Due to his strong performance, Denim Yadav of Indore entered the semi-finals of the boys' singles of International World Tennis Tour Junior ITF Grade-5 Tennis Championship being played at Indore Tennis Club on Thursday. In the boys category top seeded Aman Dahiya, second seeded Sanjeet Devineni and Dhruv Hirpara and in the girls category, Vaishnavi Adkar, Navya Vedalamudi, Lakshmi Prabha and Saina Deshpande secured the place in the last four. In the girls' doubles, local player Amishi lost in the semi-finals. In the first quarterfinal of the boys' singles Denim Yadav took full advantage of his home ground to beat Manav Jain of India in straight sets 6-2, 6 -3. Third seeded denim looked in good rhythm. He performed a great forehand and volley.

Maruri sisters to face Vaishnavi-Gargi in girls doubles final

The title of the girls doubles will be played between top seeded Reshma and Suhitha Maruri and second seeded Vaishnavi Adkar and Gargi Pawar. In the semi-finals, Reshma and Suhaitha defeated local players Amishi Shukla and Pari Singh 6-3, 6-4. In the second semi-final, Vaishnavi and Gargi defeated fourth-seeded Vidhi Jain and Pavithra Parikh 6–0, 6–3.In the boys' doubles, the third seeded America's Ayush Bhatt and Diamond Vora knocked in the final in a big upset. In the semi-finals, Ayush and Heerak Vora defeated top seeded Aman Dahiya and Arnagh Ganguly 6-4, 6-1. Now Aayush and Diamond will face second seeded pair of Sanjeet Devineni and Manav Jain of America. Devineni and Jain defeated Arjun Gohad and Jaishnav Shinde 6-3, 6-4 in the semi-finals.

Doubles final match from 3 pm today

General Secretary of Tennis Association of India Anil Dhupar informed that the final matches of the boys and girls doubles will be played on Friday, February 26, from 3 pm. After this, the prize distribution will be in the main hospitality of DIG Manish Kapoor. The semi-finals of the singles will be played in the morning session.

Kuldeep Hardia to lead NBA team

All India Sankey Hardia Memorial basketball tournament will be held in the Basketball Complex. The NBA team, which will participate, has been announced on Thursday. The team: Kuldeep Hardia (Captain), Rajinder Singh, Siddhant ,Yakib Khan, Virat Dhakad, Aneesh Tomar, Ashish Jwala, Dinesh Agarwal, Dev Patel, Rahul, SandeepDodiya and Awadesh Pal. Coach Harjinder Singh, Vinod Nair Manager.

The tournament will be inaugurated on February 26 at 5:00 pm in the basketball complex. DGP Dr. Rajendra Mishra, Tejendra Singh Biji, MLA Mahendra Hardia and Amardeep Maurya will be present as guests.