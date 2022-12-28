Indore Sports Update: Third place to Rajasthan and Karnataka

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): The teams of Rajasthan and Karnataka secured the third position in the 37th Youth National Basketball Championship being played at the Basketball Club on Tuesday.

Rajasthan defeated Kerala by 85-69 points in the third place match in the boys' section. There was a close contest in the girls’ section. Karnataka secured the third position with a margin of one point. Karnataka defeated Rajasthan by 73-72 points. It is worth mentioning that the teams of host Madhya Pradesh have made it to the finals of both the categories. Madhya Pradesh Basketball Association President Kulvinder Singh Gill and General Secretary Avinash Anand said that around 125 matches were played in the competition organised since the last one week. During this, more than 700 players and around 100 officials registered their presence.

Indore Football Academy, Saidham win

Organised by Young Brothers Club Mhow, in the Brigadier GS Kale Memorial Football Tournament, two matches were played on the fourth day. In first match, Indore Football Academy, registered a 2 goal win. The second match was played between Saidham and New Football Academy, in which Saidham registered victory via tie- breaker (4-3). During matches, Lokendra Verma and Chief Inspector Hoshiar Singh got introduced to the players. Guests were welcomed by Ramnarayan Kaushal and Jerry Rupesh.

Madhya Pradesh weight lifting team departs for Nationals : Will be held in Nagercoil, Tamil Nadu from December 28

A 36-member team from Madhya Pradesh departed for the National Weightlifting Competition to be held in Nagercoil, Tamil Nadu from December 28.

Teams -

Youth category- Vijay Prajapati - Shajapur, Sumit Rajput - Indore, Sameer Khan - Jabalpur, Vinayak Patel - Indore, Valluri Akhil - Bhopal, Karan Sidhu - Jabalpur, Khush Choudhary - Jabalpur, Himanshu Nath - Indore.

Junior category- Sheikh Arshan - Shajapur, Vicky Nath - Indore, Mohit - Jabalpur, Sharvan - Jabalpur, Kartik Patel - Indore, Swayam - Jabalpur, Akash Kaushal - Indore, Aman Choudhary - Indore, Parag Jain - Vidisha.

Senior category- Piyush Singh - Bhopal, Ranjit Desai - Jabalpur, Valluri Ajay Babu - Bhopal, Gurmukh Singh - Jabalpur, Himanshu Thapa - Bhopal, Parampal Singh - Bhopal, Kanha Tyagi - Sehore, Imran Khan - Jabalpur.

Women's category- Rani Nayak - Shajapur, Priyanka Maurya - Bhopal, Sheetal Rajput - Sehore, Vidushi Sharma - Indore, Muskan Sheikh - Shivpuri.

Coaches- Dharmendra Paliwal – Indore, VS Rao - Bhopal, Chandsekharan - Jabalpur, Nagender Singh - Jabalpur, Shubham Jain - Indore, Dr Mahipal Singh- Indore.

The above information was given by State Weightlifting Association's secretary Dr Sharad Nagar and President Davinder Singh Khanuja.

Sandili Goyal wins Tiger League title

Sandili Goyal won the senior girls title in the Shriram Chaddha Memorial Tiger League Badminton Tournament organised by Sartaj Academy on Tuesday. Sandili Goyal upset previous winner Priyanshi Patel in three games 21-17, 15-21, 21-17 in the title match. In the league match, Sandili lost to Priyanshi 10-15, 12-15.

The 13-year-old girls’ final will be played between Yashika Jaiswal and Devanshi Garde and the 13-year-old boys’ final will be played between Arav Goyal and Tirth Goyal. The junior boys title match will be played between Ashutosh Binnani and Gautam Moonat, the 11-year-old boys’ final will be played between Arohi Goyal and Vritika Raj.

Kamal, Sandeep, Devendra reach top 32 in Masters Snooker

Under the aegis of the Indian Billiards-Snooker Association, thrilling matches of Masters Snooker are being played in the second SAZE National Billiards-Snooker Championship on Tuesday. The top 32 players have been decided after group league matches.

In the group league of 40+ Masters Snooker, Railway's Kamal Chawla beat Punjab's Gaurav Mohindra 3-0, Sundeep Gulati of Delhi defeated Rishi Khosla of Punjab 3-0, MP’s Sandeep Singh Yadav beat Kerala's Atith Shah 3-0,Punjab's Devendra Joshi beat Tamil Nadu's Ganesh 3-0, Manudev of Karnataka beat Shakeel Ahmed of Bengal 3-0, Delhi's Anuj Utpal defeated Karnataka's Prakash Shinde 3-0, Mahesh Jagdale of Maharashtra beat Vijay Panwar of Tamil Nadu 3-1, Anil Parikh of Jharkhand defeated Brajesh Panchal of Gujarat 3-1 to enter the top 32.