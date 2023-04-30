Indore Sports Update: Summer camp of Indore Colts Cricket Club from May 1

Representative Image |

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): President of Indore Colts Cricket Club Chanduraoji Shinde and secretary Amardeep Pathania said that the summer camp of the club will be organized from May 1 at Government Arts and Commerce College ground.

Senior Ranji players Kirti Patel, Anand Rajan and Rajesh Kanojia will share tricks of the game to junior players. Interested players should contact Akash Rathore at Government Arts and Commerce College ground.

Summer TT camp from May 8

Indore District Table Tennis Association is organizing coaching camps at different places of the city from May 8 to 31. Secretary Neelesh Ved said this time the camp will be organized at Abhay Prashal, Siddharth Soni Academy, Sputnik Press Club, Table Tennis Academy of Rajendra Nagar, New Era Public School, Vijay Nagar, V S Table Tennis Academy, Manavata Nagar and Jain Swetambar Terepathi Charity Trust.

Promod Soni, Kaleem Khan, Sanjay Mishra, Gagan Chandrawat, Prashant Vyas, Rohan Joshi, Uttara Panse, Dilip Kapoor, Ajay Wankhede and Kamil Khan will give training to participants. Interested players may contact between 6.30 and 7.30 pm at the nearest location.

Ghumman Memorial cricket tourney begins

Parminder Raina , said that under the aegis of IDCA, Sardar Suchasinhji Ghumman Smriti A Grade T-20 cricket tournament was inaugurated on Saturday at 5 pm at Gymkhana ground. Kailash Vijayvargiya, general secretary of BJP and president of Indore Divisional Cricket Association was introduced to the players.

Amitabh Vijayvargiya, Devashish Nilose, Sukhdev Singh Ghumman and Tejinder Singh Ghumman were present on this occasion. The first match was played between Christian Eminent Cricket Club and CCI.

Divyangjan will weigh each other's strength today

A disabled arm-wrestling competition is being organized in Indore district with an aim to enhance talent of the disabled players and providing them equal opportunity in the society.

This competition will be held on April 30 at Gandhi Hall from 10 am. This type of competition is being organized for the first time in the city.

Collector Dr Ilaiyaraaja T has assigned the responsibilities of the competition to office-bearers of various institutions and the officers and employees of the departments concerned for successful completion of competition.

A platform is being presented to the disabled to enhance their skills. Later, a state-level competition will also be held in the coming month, in which players selected at the district level will get an opportunity to participate. Gold and silver medals and certificates will also be awarded to the winners.

The joint director social justice has been nominated as the nodal officer to conduct the competition and District Arm Wrestling Association will organize the competition smoothly.

Shankar remained country's 'Laxman Rekha' in 3 Olympics

Padmashree Shankar Laxman was the best goalkeeper of all time in the history of hockey in India. He was part of the Indian team in three Olympics (1956, 1960 and 1964). During these three Olympiads, India won two gold and one silver medal. He was truly a Laxman Rekha of Indian hockey team, which was not possible for the opponents to cross.

The above views were expressed by Devkinandan Silawat, executive president of Hockey Indore Association during a seminar organized on the death anniversary of Padma Shri Shankar Laxman.

The programme started with garlanding the lortrait of Shankar Laxman at Prakash Club. Large number of players, coaches and fans were present. Silawat further said that Shankar used to practice at Laxman Prakash Club and later guided the children here. We want the coming generation to know the real heroes of the country. MLA Mahendra Hardia, former Indian coach Mir Ranjan Negi, Ashok Yadav and Sarwar Khan and Shrikant Borkar also shared inspirational stories about Laxman.

During this, Sunil Barsi, Banti Yadav, Wasimullah Khan, Dr Rafiq Khan, RK Yadav, Vivek Yadav and Haleem Khan were present. The programme was coordinated by Prathamesh Raje Silawat. A vote of thanks was proposed by Mayank Verma.

Sports material distributed to players

Hockey Indore Association and Tahir Hockey Training Center celebrated the 17th death anniversary of former Olympian and ex-captain of Indian hockey team Padshree Shankar Laxman at Chimanbagh Hockey Ground under the chairmanship of Hockey Indore Association secretary Kishore Shukla. On this occasion, players paid rich tribute to the legend. On the occasion, sports materials were distributed to the players. Shukla threw light on the life of Shankar Dada and said Dada played three Olympics in 1956, 1960, 1964. He was the first Indian goalkeeper to become captain of the international hockey.

Ismail Ansari, Najmuddin Khurshid, Ramavatar Sharma, Ayub Khan, Nitish Goud, Naved Ansari, Abhishek Yadav, Gurupreet Singh Dhaliwal, Deepak Yadav, Aditi Kasera, and some players were present on this occasion. The programme was conducted by Atul Khune .