Indore Sports Update: Students participate in boxing camp

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): Students of classes 9 and 11 participated in a boxing camp organized at CM Rise Maharaja Shivaji Rao Government School recently. In this 45-day training camp, technical information about boxing's offence and defence and counter attacks were taught. Principal of Harsha Pandit and vice -principal Sudhanshu Verma appreciated the efforts of children.

Thrilling victory for MYCC

In the Ramesh Bhatia Memorial’ A’ grade cricket tournament, a match was played between MYCC and Bhaskar Academy at Gymkhana ground. Batting first, MYCC scored 209 runs in 49 overs. Kuldeep Gehi scored maximum 62 runs. Anant Dubey and Abhishek Pathrod took 3 wickets. In reply, Bhaskar Academy could score only 207 runs in 48 overs and lost the match by a margin of 2 runs. Rahul Chauhan scored 61 and Armaan Wadhwa made 51 runs. Gaurav Sharma took 4 and Amarnath and Harshvardhan took 3 wickets each.

Scorers of Indore provide service

Local scorers Jayant Wankhede, Amit Parkhe, Mayank Thanwar and Sumit Bhati have been appointed as official scorers by the BCCI for the third Test match between India and Australia being held at Holkar Stadium, Indore. These four scorers are giving their services in this match. On this achievement, IDCA president Kailash Vijayvargiya, Sanjay Lunawat, Devashish Nilose, Amitabh Vijayvargiya and office bearers of the IDCA sent their congratulations. Besides this Indore's state panel Umpire Rajesh Valecha, Ramesh Kushwaha and Sudhir Rasal also congratulated them.

Annual Sports Meet at Kids World Int’l School

Recently ‘Annual Sports Competition’ was organized at Kids World International School, under which different types of races like Lemon-race, Glass race, Bowl race, Hulla-hoop Cape race and Wattle race were organized. Children participated enthusiastically in these and got the winning position.

Winners are Yashi Gupta, Manit Kumawat, Reyanshi Patidar, Rudra Gupta, Akash Verma and Bhavdeep Singh Takkar secured first position , Avisha Sachdev, Navika Varun, Priyanshi Rathore, Vian Panwar, Harsh Tanwar and Avik Dalal secured second position. Sargun Kaur Bhatia, Giana Shadija, Parthak Maurya. , Shaurya Hardia, Niwas Maurya stood third. The winners were honored with certificates and medals by Maharaja Ranjit Singh College Director Ira Bapna and Principal Dr Anand Nigoskar.On this occasion, Chairman of the organization DrRS Makhija, CEO. Satvinder Singh, Ramandeep Kaur, Headmistress Kamalpreet Kaur were specially present. The program was coordinated by Arshi Nizam and vote of thanks was proposed by Hemlata Purohit.