Indore Sports Update: State-level handball begins

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): The 45th Junior Boys Handball Championship, organized by Indore District Handball Association, began here at Chimanbagh Ground, on Friday. Teams from 26 districts are participating in this competition.

On Friday, Indore district defeated Gwalior Corporation 11-06, Bhopal district defeated Narmadapuram and Shujalpur district defeated Dewas district.

Earlier, the competition was inaugurated by Jaipal Singh Chawda, Golu Shukla, Deepak Jain (Tinnu), Akshanshu Tiwari, Sunil Dudhale, Dr Hardeep Singh Ruppal and Kulwant Singh. The programme was conducted by Nirmal Sethi and a vote of thanks was proposed by Manpreet Singh Gandhi.

MP TT teams announced

Madhya Pradesh teams for National Cadet and Sub-Junior Table Tennis Championship have been announced. The tournament will be held from Feb 19 to 27 at Alappuzha, Kerala.

Pramod Gangrade, Rinku Acharya, Pramod Soni, along with Jayesh Acharya selected the teams under the chairmanship of MPTTA president Om Soni. The teams participating in the national competition were felicitated in a simple function at Abhay Prashal on Friday. Rohan Joshi and Megha Sarwate will be the coaches while Gaurav Patel will be the manager of Madhya Pradesh teams.

The teams are:

Sub-Junior Boys: 1. Vishesh Rastogi 2. Ridam Gadha 3. Rachit Jain 4. Aradhya Ved, (all Indore).

Sub-Junior Girls: (No.15) Team :1. Pavi Pardeshi, Indore 2. Bhagyashree Dave, Indore 3. Bhavya Rao, Indore 4. Parmi Nagdeve, Bhopal.

Cadet Boys: (No.13) Team :1. Mridul Joshi, Ujjain 2. Prajwal Yadav, Indore 3. Ridam Gadha, Indore 4. Arthav Singh, Indore.

Cadet Girls: (No.13) Team: 1. Bhavya Rao, Indore 2. Advika Agarwal, Indore 3. Reet Ingle, Indore, 4. Aradhya Rajput, Sagar.

Hopes Boys (No.11) Team :1. Vansh Chauhan, Indore 2. Mridul Purohit, Ratlam.

Hopes Boys Category (No.11) Team: 1. Zakia Sultan, Indore 2. Mahi Rajput, Sagar.

Nitin, Pawan, Devendar, Vinay-Akshay, Dharmesh, DK Tiwari in semis

Nitin Lashkari, Pawan Bal, Netesh Bindal, Devendar Bisekar, Vinay Ramchandani, Akshay Jain, Dharmesh Yeshlaha and DK Tiwari reached semifinals of their respective categories of the district level Arjandas Parchanani Memorial Masters (Veterans) Badminton tournament being played here at Residency Club on Friday.

NDPS's Priyaj wins gold in yoga championship

Under the joint aegis of Asian Yoga Culture Federation and Yoga Association, the seventh Indo-Nepal International Yoga Championship was organized in Pokhara city of Nepal from February 9 to 13. In this competition, 62 players gave excellent presentations of Traditional Yoga, Rhythmic Yoga and Artistic Yoga. Priyaj Gupta of NDPS created a new record by winning gold medal. Chairperson Sindhu Sudhakar Mendke, Principal Winston Gomez, Manager DM Thokar, Sports Coordinator Seemant Srivastava and yoga instructors Sunil Pandre, Jitendra Sharma and Yashoda Madariya congratulated Priyaj on his success.

Christian Eminent in semifinals

In the MPCA ‘A’ grade one day/two day cricket tournament, a match was played between Christian Eminent and RBCF. RBCF scored 312 runs in 89 overs in the first innings Gaurav Dashore scored 79 and Madhav Tiwari made 77 runs. Shubham Gunjal took 4 and Vendat Chokse bagged 3 wickets from Christian Eminent. In response, Christian Eminent scored 315 runs in the first innings in 88 overs and got a significant lead and entered the semi-finals on the basis of first innings lead. Rathamesh Sharma scored an unbeaten 138 and Vikas Waghmare contributed 68 runs. Rishabh Choubey took 3 wickets for RBCF.

Gold medal for MP in judo junior category

Hosts Madhya Pradesh won gold medal in judo junior category of National Deaf Championship being played here at Emerald Heights International School, DAVV Khandwa Road, Taran Pushkar Mhow Naka and Army Range Mhow.

In judo junior category, Akanksha Kanasia from Madhya Pradesh won gold medal in 40 kg category and Piyush Prajapati of Indore deaf and dumb organization got bronze medal in 50 kg category. In the men’s basketball semifinal, Tamil Nadu defeated Madhya Pradesh by 73-23.

ATHLETICS

In 10,000 meter reace (men's category):- Jaidev of Haryana bagged the first place. In 2000 meters race (under 16) :- Shubhankar Nayak of Odisha is the winner. In 200 meters race (men's category):- Delhi's Sushil Kashyap stood first. (Under 16) :- Piyush Sharma of Madhya Pradesh and Ridam Sharma of Uttar Pradesh stood first.

(Women's Category): Sanya Dongre (Deaf and Dumb Organization, Indore of Madhya Pradesh and Rakappan of Tamil Nadu (Men's category) got the first position.

Long Jump :-

(Women's Category) :- Sameeha Barwin of Tamil Nadu stood first.

Javelin Throw :-

(Male Category) :- Ramesh Kumar of Rajasthan secured the first position.

Discus Throw :-

(Under 18) :- Jesus Joseph Sebastian of Kerala and Priyanka Kumari of Haryana secured the first position.

Football

Football (Senior Category):- In the league matches played Kerala, Tamil Nadu, Bengal, Assam reached the semi-finals, after all Assam was the winner.

Swimming

Omja Pandey wins 2 gold ,1 bronze for MP

Swimming competition is being organized at Mahunaka Taran Pushkar in which Swimming Club of Indore’s OmJa Pandey won two gold medals and one bronze for Madhya Pradedh. Omja won gold in 50m/100m freestyle and bronze in 50m back strokes.

Basketball men's category: -

Tamil Nadu defeated Madhya Pradesh 73-23 in the first semi-final .From Tamil Nadu - Vishnu Ram got 24 points and Shubham from Madhya Pradesh got 12 points.In the second semi-final, Karnataka defeated Pondicherry 53-23.In this way, Tamil Nadu and Karnataka entered the final after winning the semi-finals.

Table Tennis:-

Women's Singles :-

First Semifinal :- Survi Ghosh West Bengal defeated Rakhi Rajasthan by 3-0.Second semi-final :- Saraswati Tamil Nadu defeated Abhish Banerjee West Bengal by 3-0.Final :- Survi Ghosh West Bengal defeated Saraswati Tamil Nadu 3-0.

