Indore Sports Update: NDPS win cricket tournament

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): A grand closing ceremony of four-day inter-school cricket competition was organised at New Digambar Public School on Tuesday. The final match was played between hosts NDPS and Advance Academy. Advance Academy won the toss and decided to bat first and scored 84 runs with loss of 6 wickets in 20 overs. In reply, NDPS players achieved the target by losing only two wickets. Rudra Sharma of NDPS was declared best batsman and man of the match. Hitansh Chauhan of Advance Academy was declared the best bowler and man of the series. Chairperson Sindhu Sudhakar Mendke, Principal Winston Gomez, Manager DM Tokar, sports coordinator Seemant Srivastava, sports coach Mohammad Hasrat, Sunil Tanwar and Apoorva Purohit congratulated all the players.

Prize distribution ceremony of GHPS

“Sports teach us to accept victory and defeat in life, sports should always be played with sportsmanship spirit and a good player is the pride of the country,” said Col Ravneet Singh Bedi, chief guest of the prize distribution ceremony of annual sports festival of Guru Harkrishna Public School. The event started with Saraswati Vandana. On the basis of marks, Yellow House Baba Ajit Singh House was declared the best. In the beginning, guests were welcomed by chairperson Ravindra Kaur Kalsi, director Ratanjit Singh Shairi and principal Rajesh Sharma. Chairman of Maharaja Ranjit Singh College Dr Ram Srivastava, principal Dr Nigoskar, Director Dr Ira Bafna and headmistress of Kids World International School, Kamal Nayyar were also present.

Rainbow 2023 organised

Shri Jain Diwakar Mahavidhyalaya, Indore organized a cricket tournament under the four-day Annual Fest: Rainbow 2023. The match was played between teams of students, formed from the various streams of the College. The winners and runner-up teams of the tournament were felicitated by the guests with certificates, medals and trophies. Devi Ahilya University Registrar Dr. Ajay Verma & sports officer Dr. Sudhira Chandel, were invited as guests of honour. College chairman Dr. Narendra Dhakad welcomed the guests with memento. Principal Dr. Apurva Trivedi delivered welcome speech. The event was anchored by Dr. Deepak Jain & Vote of thanks was expressed by Prof Seema Kshotriya. Dr. Renu Jha, Mayank Mathur & Anjana Dhakad also graced the occasion.

During the fest, several sports activities, including 100 metre race, tug-of-war & three-leg race were conducted. Both boys and girls enthusiastically participated in the sport activities & gave their best. College students who had represented Madhya Pradesh Team in 44th Senior National Softball Championship (Organized by the Orissa Softball Association) were also felicitated. The guests praised and encouraged the players and also honoured the coach & sports officer of the College Ekta Tiwari.

Committee formed for league football competition

Under the aegis of Madhya Pradesh Olympic Association and District Indore Football Association, Day Night Indore District League Championship is being organized by Indore Football Training Centre at Nehru Stadium from February 19. The organizing committee has been formed for the successful conduct of the competition. The panel constitutes patron Ramesh Mendola, guides Jitu Jirati, Rajesh Sonkar, coordinator Munna Lal Yadav, Chandu Rao Shinde, Nandu Pahadia, Mahesh Baswal, Anil Gauhar, Harshal Budhekar, Lalit Parmar, Vyom Srivastava, president Akash Vijayvargiya, vice-president Devendra Athale, Arun Cain, secretary Ankit Yadav, co-secretary Shailendra Sangate, Trilok Savner, treasurer Arshad Aziz, competition incharge Ankit Chiraudai, welcome stage incharge Lalit Yadav, ground arrangement incharge Yash Sirsia, media incharge Gaurav Jatiya, Ansh Sirsia, technical committee incharge Dr Farooq Sheikh, Judging Committee- Ramesh Jhirwar Ramchandra Chauhan, Sandeep Gaur (Barot) Vinod Kalyanai and Jesh Martin.

Selection trials for senior men's hockey team on Feb 16

Senior Men's Hockey Championship is being organised by Hockey Madhya Pradesh from February 19th to 26th in Damoh. In the competition, Hockey Indore Association's team will also participate. Selection trials have been organized on February 16 at 4 pm at Chimanbagh hockey ground. Players interested in participating in the selection trials can contact Mohammed Yakub Ansar and Atul Khune, said Kishore Shukla.

Moira Cup Under-13 Cricket Tournament: CCI win by 6 wickets

Under the auspices of IDCA a match was played between CCI and Rising Star in Moira Cup under-13 cricket tournament on Tuesday. Batting first Rising Star scored 157 runs losing 9 wickets in 50 overs. Karthik Bansal scored 67 runs. Rishabh Parmar took 3 and Abhishek Dhakad and Aditya Chauhan took 2 wickets each. In reply, the CCI team scored 158 runs losing only 4 wickets in 31 overs and won the match easily by 6 wickets. Abhishek Dhakad contributed an unbeaten 69 runs. Rudra, Ashiq and Harshvardhan took 1-1 wickets.

Rudra Solanki’s deadly bowling

Under the same competition, another match was played between MYCC and LSGCA, in which LSGCA scored 181 runs losing all wickets in 39 overs. Karthik Nigam contributed 63 and Himanshu Soner contributed 61 runs. Rudra Solanki took 5 wickets. In reply, MYCC won the match by 3 wickets by scoring 184 runs in 7 wickets in 44 overs. Mohammad Zaid contributed 71 and Vardan Ojha contributed 36 runs. Yashodhan Dubey took 3 wickets.

