Indore Sports Update: Mehul Singh bags the World Muaythai Council West India title

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): Organized by Madhya Pradesh Muaythai Association Committee, the West India Title Belt approved by WMC India was organized at Indore Public School recently. In the tournament, Mehul Singh of Maharashtra won the title by defeating Ameer Raza of Telangana. Padma Shri Dr Purushottam Dadhich, Achal Choudhary, Director Indore Public School, head promoter of WLC India Balakrishna Shetty, administrative director Ashutosh Dadhich, WMC India Director Ali Hasan , WMC India Technical Director MI Naved, IPS School Principal Sudha Pandey, Competition Coordinator Rahul Vyas, Madhya Pradesh Secretary Rajesh Malvi and Santosh Rathore congratulated the winner and wished him for a bright future.

National Deaf Sports Championship from Feb 15

All-India Sports Council of Deaf is resuming the National Deaf Sports Championship again (formerly known as National Games of the Deaf) from February 15 to 19 in Indore.

Dr Usha Punjabi, Superintendent of Indore Deaf Bilingual Academy run by Mook Badhir Sangathan, Indore, Rajkumar Punjabi and Vice Chairman of AISCD. G. Suresh Kumar, Hony. General Secretary and Lalit Kumar Hony. Treasurer along with Mohinder Singh were making wonders in the field of deaf Sports since years. Madhya Pradesh Deaf Sports Society is hosting both 8th National Deaf Junior & Sub Junior and 25th National Deaf Senior Sports Championships simultaneously at Indore, with Mook Badhir Sangathan, Indore as co-hosts. Muktesh Singh, Director of Emerald Heights International School has extended his noble support to conduct 8 different disciplines in the stadiums of his school. Athletics events will be held at DAVV Sports Ground College, Indore, Shooting at Army Shooting Range, Mhow and Swimming at Mhow Naka Swimming pool.

AISCD is proud to state that Indian Deaf Team, consisting of 65 athletes in 11 different disciplines of sports and games, represented India in the 24th Summer Deaflympics, Caxias du Sul, Brazil in May 1 to 15, 2022 and bagged 16 medals (08 Gold, 01 Silver, 07 Bronze). Prime Minister Narendra Modi had given them a warm welcome at his residence on May 21, 2022 and this gain is the first one in the history of Deaf Sports in India. Also, Jerlin Anika Jayaratachagan, Deaflympian in Badminton who bagged three Gold Medals in Women’s Singles, Mixed Doubles and Mixed Teams has been selected for Arjuna Award 2022 . She, even though very young Athlete ,she is the 9th person who got Arjuna Award in AISCD.Dhanush Srikanth, Deaflympian in Shooting got two Gold Medals in 10M Air Rifle Men with New World Record and 10M Rifle Mixed Team with Priyesh Sharadrao Deskmukh in the Brazil Deaflympics.

Moira Cup Under-13 Cricket Tournament: Bhavya, Mansav tons help Indore colts big win

In the Moira Cup Under-13 cricket tournament, organized by Devj Cricket Academy, a match was played between Indore Colts and Star Club. Indore Colts scored a mammoth score of 431 runs for 1 in 50 overs while playing first. Bhavya Chohal scored a brilliant unbeaten 251 and Manasva Verma scored 107 not out. In reply, Star Club team scored 106 runs in 33 overs. Shaurya Pratap scored 50 runs. Shubh Bhatia took 3 and Yuvraj Charasia bagged 2 wickets.

Devj Academy win by 209 runs

Under the same competition, another match was played between Devj Academy and Jai Girnari, in which Devj Academy, batting first, scored 260 runs for 9 wickets in 50 overs. Vivan Pandey scored 56 not out and Shubh Soni made 51 runs. Divya Birla took maximum 3 wickets. In reply, Jai Girnari's team managed to score only 51 runs in 21 overs losing all wickets and lost the match by a huge margin of 209 runs. Aradhya Adiwal scored 25 runs. Somansh Sharma got 6 wickets while bowling deadly.

Under-15 girls’ trials on Feb 19

The open selection trials of girls Under-15 for inter-divisional competition were held on Sunday from 10 am. To participate in the selection trials, the date of birth of the players must be after 01/09/2007 and before 31/08/2009. Players willing to participate in the competition should bring their last three years mark sheet, digital birth certificate and Addhaar card at 9am at Gymkhana ground and contact Shweta Kushwaha, Ranjana Gupta, Abhishek Pancholi and Yogesh Tomar.

