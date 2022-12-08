Indore Sports Update: Sports week concludes at RK Daga Maheshwari Academy

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): Sports week concluded here at RK Daga Maheshwari Academy on Wednesday. Earlier, tournament was inaugurated by Sanjay Chandak, Gaurav Muralidhar, Modi Gopal Kacholia and Ghanshyam Students enjoyed sportimg activities. RL Maheshwari was present as the guest of honour on the closing occasion. The guests were introduced by institution president Ghanshyam Jhawar and welcomed by Nitin Tapadia and Shobha Maheshwari. Trust President Ashok Daga, Pawan Laddha, Ajay Sodani, Pankaj Soni, Mahesh Totla and school principal Rashmi Upadhyay were present. The operation was conducted by Nitin Maheshwari.



Pankaj Advani will thrill sports lovers from today

Sumer, Dhruv, Rajveer, Rafat and Ayush reach main draw

Sumer Mango, Dhruv Patel, Ranveer Duggal, Rafat Habib and Ayush Kumar entered the main draw of 6 red snooker in the second SAGE National Billiards-Snooker Championship on Wednesday. Sumer Mango of Maharashtra beat Tamil Nadu's MD Hassan 4-1, Gujarat's Dhruv Patel beat Tamil Nadu's Rajendra Pratibha 4-1, Chhattisgarh's Ranveer Duggal beat PSPB's Rupesh Shah 4-3, Railways' Rafat Habib beat Himachal's Chirag Marla 4-1 In the singles, Ayush Kumar of Punjab beat Dilip Kumar of Railways 4-3, E Pandurang of Railways beat Vinay Chandratri of Tamil Nadu 4-1, Hasan Badani of Maharashtra beat Avinash Kumar of Delhi 4-2 and Ashutosh Pade defeated Nitesh Madan of Railways 4-2 to enter the main round. General Secretary of Billiards-Snooker Association, Sunil Bajaj said that from December 8, 6 red snooker events of men and women will start against the main draw of the event. The event featured 25-time world champion Pankaj Advani, defending champion and recent winner of the 6 Reds World Championship in Malaysia, S Sri Krishna, 15 red snooker champion and Asia No2 Ishpreet Chadha, Laxman Rawat, Kamal Chawla, defending runner-up Manan Chandra and Vidya Pillai in the women's section, local players Ami Kamani, Ishika Shah, Anupama Ramachandran, among many renowned players will show their skills.

Gyansthali, DPS, Jyoti and Sanmati School in quarters

DPS Rau beat Little Angel Gwalior 14-3, DPS Neelbad Bhopal beat Carmel Bhopal 28-10 in the CBSE Cluster XII Under-19 Boys-Girls category held at Indore Public School Main Campus on Wednesday. Holy Cross beat IPS 18 - 6, Sanmati High Secondary beat Bal Bhavan Bhopal 30 -10 to enter the quarter finals.On the other hand, in the boys category, Gyansthali Rewa beat Gyanodaya Sagar by 47-2, Jyoti Senior Secondary School beat Holy Cross Indore by 54-28, La Sagesse beat Carmel Coral by 18-6, Christ Church Jabalpur beat Sagar PS Bhopal 43 - 17, St Mary's Ujjain defeated SICA School Indore 45 - 8 and Cormex Academy defeated Sharda School Bhopal 51 - 41 to enter the quarter finals.