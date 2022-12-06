Indore sports update: IPL, Indore Rollball Club, MP Rollball Club in next round

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): Tejashvi Hardware beat Pinaki Architects by 5-4, Swagatam IPL beat Solar Kia by 14-2, Madhya Pradesh Rollball Club defeated Flying Wheels by 7-3, Indore Rollball Club beat Solar by 7-3 on the third day of Madhya Pradesh Rollball League Championship on Monday. After the matches, Hemant Patidar, Saurabh Singh Divyanshu Parmar, Hemant Joshi, Pradyot Kashvi, Varnika Upadhyay, Megha Mishra, Ashna Khan and Kritika Laddha were honoured with a cash prize of Rs 500 for their good performance.

Govind Chauhan, Aman Agarwal, Rajat Sharma, Kailash RL, Suraj Raghuvanshi, Kush Pawar Shankar Singh Kushwaha , Suryadutt Joshi and Saksham Prajapati encouraged the players during matches.

Inter-school athletics competition held

Guru Tegh Bahadur School, Mhow organized an athletic competition for Girls Under-19 and 17 recently and 8 schools teams participated in it. Guru Tegh Bahadur School’s Kanak Pardesi received Gold Medal in 100m. Sonu Saini Kashish, Chandni Bhabar, Shreyas and Harshita Yadav also won gold medals. The guests of the prize distribution function were senior football player Harjeet Singh Bhatia, Manish Mandya and Imran Khan.